SoCG-STOC Joint Workshops Call

As you all might know, in an event sure to get someone a Nobel Peace Prize, the Symposium on Computational Geometry (SoCG) and the Symposium on the Theory of Computing (STOC) will "sympose" together in Boston this year.
As part of this peace offensive designed to unite points and graphs, the combinatorial and the geometric, the Laplacian and the Hilbertian, (someone please stop me now...), there will be a day of overlap between the two conferences. The intention is to have a day of workshops on topics of interest to both communities, as well as two invited talks (by Timothy Chan and Santosh Vempala).
I'm one of the co-organizers of this joint day of workshops (together with Yusu Wang, Chandra Chekuri and Alex Andoni). And I strongly encourage you to consider putting together a proposal for a workshop/tutorial/other event that brings together folks from these communities.
For more details, please visit the workshops page. The deadline for submitting proposals is Feb 22, 2016. Proposals do not need to be very long - they merely need to answer specific questions as detailed in the CFP.
This is a great opportunity to expose the communities to topics that they might not ordinarily bump into, but could enjoy and benefit from. I'm very excited to see what ideas get tossed around, and am looking forward to the event. Kudos to the STOC and SoCG steering committees for making this happen.