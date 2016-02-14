Ruminations on computational geometry, algorithms, theoretical computer science and life
Sunday, February 14, 2016
Cartograms only exist in years divisible by 4...
Every four years, America suddenly discovers that it likes
football soccer. Every four years also, America discovers the existence of the cartogram. The last time I ventured into this territory (here's the link, but link rot has claimed the images), I was accused of being a liberal shill. And here's more on cartograms and the 2004 election.
