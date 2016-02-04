Thursday, February 04, 2016

Making all my reviews public (and annotated): A question.

I was reading a post on G+ about a musician who keeps all her performance reviews on her website and annotates them with a response. Not to "fight back", but to add to the reviews (that are occasionally negative).

I'm very tempted to do the same thing myself with my submissions. I think this will provide more clarity about the nature of the review process, about the often honest and revealing discussions that take place behind the peer-review walls, and about how subtleties in the writing can change the perception of a work. I suspect that as a consequence I'll be more circumspect about submitting something half-baked (which might be a good thing). I'll have to be careful not to get defensive in my responses to the reviews (which is always hard). And I may not be able to get away as easily with "changing the introduction" to get a paper in (which happens shockingly often).

Of course the biggest problem will be getting my co-authors (who are often my students) to agree beforehand. So here's my question:
Would you work with me if you knew I was planning to make all my reviews public? 
Posted by Suresh Venkatasubramanian at 2/04/2016 11:45:00 AM
Labels: ,
Reactions: 
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Disqus for The Geomblog