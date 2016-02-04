Making all my reviews public (and annotated): A question.

I'm very tempted to do the same thing myself with my submissions. I think this will provide more clarity about the nature of the review process, about the often honest and revealing discussions that take place behind the peer-review walls, and about how subtleties in the writing can change the perception of a work. I suspect that as a consequence I'll be more circumspect about submitting something half-baked (which might be a good thing). I'll have to be careful not to get defensive in my responses to the reviews (which is always hard). And I may not be able to get away as easily with "changing the introduction" to get a paper in (which happens shockingly often).
Of course the biggest problem will be getting my co-authors (who are often my students) to agree beforehand. So here's my question:
Would you work with me if you knew I was planning to make all my reviews public?