Thursday, February 25, 2016

Time to cluster !

After many blog posts, much discussion, and some contract back and forth, I'm happy to announce that +Sergei Vassilvitskii and I have signed a contract with Cambridge University Press to write a book on clustering.

"What's that?", you say. "You mean there's more than one lecture's worth of material on clustering?". 

 In fact there is, and we hope to produce a good many lectures' worth of it.

Information on the book will be available at http://clustering.cc. It currently forwards to my blog page collecting some of the posts we wrote, but it will eventually have its own content.

Now the painful part starts.
Posted by Suresh Venkatasubramanian at 2/25/2016 03:06:00 PM
