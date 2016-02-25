Time to cluster !

After many blog posts, much discussion, and some contract back and forth, I'm happy to announce that +Sergei Vassilvitskii and I have signed a contract with Cambridge University Press to write a book on clustering.
"What's that?", you say. "You mean there's more than one lecture's worth of material on clustering?".
In fact there is, and we hope to produce a good many lectures' worth of it.
Information on the book will be available at http://clustering.cc. It currently forwards to my blog page collecting some of the posts we wrote, but it will eventually have its own content.
Now the painful part starts.