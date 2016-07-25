Pokégyms at Dagstuhl

Yes, you read that correctly. The whole of Dagstuhl is now a Pokégym and there are Pokémon wandering the streets of Wadern (conveniently close to the ice cream shop that has excellent ice cream!)
Given this latest advancement, I was reminded of Lance Fortnow's post about Dagstuhl from back in 2008 where he wistfully mourned the fact that Wifi now meant that people don't hang out together.
Times change. I am happy to note that everything else about Dagstuhl hasn't changed that much: we still have the book of handwritten abstracts for one thing.