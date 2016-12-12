A short course on FATML -- and a longer course on ethics in data science.

I'm at IIIT Allahabad teaching a short course on fairness, accountability and transparency in machine learning. This is part of the GIAN program sponsored by the Government of India to enable Indian researchers from outside the country to come back and share their knowledge. The clever pun here is that GIAN -- which stands for Global Initiative of Academic Networks -- also means 'knowledge' in Hindi (ज्ञान).
Anyway, I'm excited to be teaching a course on this topic, and that has forced me to organize my thoughts on the material as well (which has already led to some interesting insights about how the literature fits together). I'm writing out my lecture notes, and one of the energetic students at the course has kindly offered to help me clean them out, so I hope to have a set of notes in less than a year or so.
Note that the syllabus on the linked page is evolving: it will change over the course of the next few days as I add more things in.
I'm also excited to to be teaching a (brand-new) undergraduate course on ethics and data science next fall. I'll have more to say about this as I prepare material, but any suggestions/materials are welcome.