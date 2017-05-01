Easy memory aides

- Keeping track of the Baltic states: I think I heard this from +Fernando Pereira - They are alphabetical in order from north to south. So it's Estonia, Latvia and then Lithuania.
- Converting between miles and kilometers: This is a particularly geek-friendly mnemonic - If the value in miles is (close to) a Fibonacci number, the value in kilometers is (close to) the next Fibonacci number. This works because the golden ratio is very close to the miles-to-km conversion factor.
- Keeping track of type-I/type-II errors: I heard this one on twitter the other day, and it goes like this. In the story of the boy who cried wolf, the errors appear in order.
Things I need memory aides for:
- Bernstein vs McDiarmid vs Azuma, or different Chernoff bounds in general.
- Jensen's inequality, so I don't have to constantly draw the picture of the convex function to derive it.
- Submodularity vs supermodularity: I know you add the diagonals and compare them, but which way is which???
Others?