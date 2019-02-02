The Geomblog
Ruminations on computational geometry, algorithms, theoretical computer science and life
Pages
The Job Search: A series of posts
Clustering: A conceptual approach
Saturday, February 02, 2019
More FAT* blogging
Session 3:
Representation and Profiling
Session 4:
Fairness methods.
Posted by
Suresh Venkatasubramanian
at
2/02/2019 12:46:00 AM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
Labels:
conf-blogs
,
fat*
Reactions:
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
Disqus for The Geomblog
No comments:
Post a Comment