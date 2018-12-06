The theoryCS aggregator

The aggregator has been thus far maintained by Arvind Narayanan who deserves a HUGE thanks for setting up the aggregator, lots of custom code and the linked twitter account. Arvind has been planning to hand it over and the domain going down was a good motivator for him to do that.
Currently I have all the code that is used to generate the feed, as well as control over the twitter feed. Arnab Bhattacharyya has kindly volunteered to be the co-manager of the aggregator. What remains to be done now is
- set up a new location to run the aggregator code from
- set up hosting for the website
- link this to the twitter account.
None of these seem too difficult and the main bottleneck is merely having Arnab and I put together a few hours of work to get this all organized (we have a domain registered already). We hope to have it done fairly soon so you can all get back to reading papers and blogs again.