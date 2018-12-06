Thursday, December 06, 2018

The theoryCS aggregator

As you all might now, the cstheory blog aggregator is currently down. Many people have been wondering what's going on and when it will be back up so here's a short summary.

The aggregator has been thus far maintained by Arvind Narayanan who deserves a HUGE thanks for setting up the aggregator, lots of custom code and the linked twitter account. Arvind has been planning to hand it over and the domain going down was a good motivator for him to do that.

Currently I have all the code that is used to generate the feed, as well as control over the twitter feed. Arnab Bhattacharyya has kindly volunteered to be the co-manager of the aggregator. What remains to be done now is

  • set up a new location to run the aggregator code from
  • set up hosting for the website
  • link this to the twitter account. 
None of these seem too difficult and the main bottleneck is merely having Arnab and I put together a few hours of work to get this all organized (we have a domain registered already). We hope to have it done fairly soon so you can all get back to reading papers and blogs again. 
Posted by Suresh Venkatasubramanian at 12/06/2018 12:31:00 AM
