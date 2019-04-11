New conference announcement

Martin Farach-Colton asked me to mention this, which is definitely NOT a pox on computer systems.
ACM-SIAM Algorithmic Principles of Computer Systems (APoCS20)
https://www.siam.org/Conferences/CM/Main/apocs20January 8, 2020
Hilton Salt Lake City Center, Salt Lake City, Utah, USA
Colocated with SODA, SOSA, and Alenex
The First ACM-SIAM APoCS is sponsored by SIAM SIAG/ACDA and ACM SIGACT.
Important Dates:
August 9: Abstract Submission and Paper Registration Deadline
August 16: Full Paper Deadline
October 4: Decision Announcement
Program Chair: Bruce Maggs, Duke University and Akamai Technologies
Submissions: Contributed papers are sought in all areas of algorithms and architectures that offer insight into the performance and design of computer systems. Topics of interest include, but are not limited to algorithms and data structures for:
- Databases
- Compilers
- Emerging Architectures
- Energy Efficient Computing
- High-performance Computing
- Management of Massive Data
- Networks, including Mobile, Ad-Hoc and Sensor Networks
- Operating Systems
- Parallel and Distributed Systems
- Storage Systems
A submission must report original research that has not previously or is not concurrently being published. Manuscripts must not exceed twelve (12) single-spaced double-column pages, in addition the bibliography and any pages containing only figures. Submission must be self-contained, and any extra details may be submitted in a clearly marked appendix.
Steering Committee:
- Michael Bender
- Guy Blelloch
- Jennifer Chayes
- Martin Farach-Colton (Chair)
- Charles Leiserson
- Don Porter
- Jennifer Rexford
- Margo Seltzer
