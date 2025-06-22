Paper links from my keynote at FAccT

it's always difficult to keep track of the papers a speaker mentions when they're giving a talk. I'm delivering a keynote at FAccT 2025, and so thought I'd make a list of paper references for easy access to anyone interested. Note that some of my papers are not yet publicly available. I'll make them accessible as soon as they are, and you can find the link here when they are.
- FATML 2016 closing panel
- FATML 2014
- AI Bill of Rights; the NIST AI Risk Management Framework
- Biden administration memos on AI
- CNTR AISLE framework
- Remarks by the Catholic Church and Pope Leo XIV (one, two)
- Explainer on Sociotechnical AI policy
- Fairness and Abstractions in Sociotechnical Systems
- Participatory AI
- Measurement and Fairness
- Framework for undersstanding sources of harm throughout the machine learning lifecycle
- Explanations in artificial intelligence: insights from the social sciences
- DOGE and Veterans Affairs Contracts.
- Distinguishing Predictive and Generative AI in Regulation (coming soon)
- Sovereignty as a Service (coming soon)
- Evaluation Science
- Position paper on evaluating genAI.
- Multi-lingual functional evaluation (coming soon)
- Data and DOGE panel at Brown
- MIT Tech Review article on Amsterdam deployment of AI.
- Red-Teaming AI Policy
- Better proxy estimation
- Genetic data governance
- Audit trails (coming soon)
- CNTR website (and tech policy summer school)
